IndiGo launches direct Chennai-Reunion Island flights

IndiGo has commenced direct flights between Chennai and Reunion Island, marking a fresh expansion of its international network and establishing the only non-stop air link by an Indian airline to the island. The Chennai-Reunion Island direct flight service, which began operations on April 29, is expected to strengthen tourism, trade and diaspora travel between India and the Indian Ocean region.

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The thrice-weekly Chennai to Reunion Island flights are being operated using Airbus A320 aircraft, in line with IndiGo’s strategy of deploying fuel-efficient narrow-body planes on medium-haul international routes. Flight 6E 1871 departs Chennai at 12:20 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Reunion at 5:10 pm local time. The return service, flight 6E 1872, departs at 6:10 pm and lands in Chennai at 2:10 am the following day.

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Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said the launch adds a distinctive destination to the airline’s expanding global footprint. He noted that Reunion Island, known for its volcanic peaks, rainforests, waterfalls and beaches, offers a wide mix of tourism experiences, including hiking in UNESCO-listed national parks, canyoning, paragliding, whale watching and snorkelling. He said that the direct connectivity improves convenience for leisure travellers, business passengers and the Indian diaspora.

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The new international flight is expected to see sustained demand, driven by the sizeable Indian-origin population on the island, estimated at around 3,00,000 people, accounting for over one-third of its total population. The route is likely to cater to VFR travel, alongside business, medical, wellness and religious travel between India and Reunion Island.

A French overseas territory, Reunion Island is emerging as a high-value destination for luxury tourism, adventure travel and sustainable tourism. Its pitons, cirques and ramparts are recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, while its cultural landscape reflects African, European, Indian and Asian influences. The island is also building its MICE infrastructure, attracting corporate events and business travel.

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The Chennai-Reunion Island route is also aligned with India’s aviation growth strategy, where metro cities such as Chennai are being positioned as global gateways under the hub-and-spoke model. The direct service is expected to enhance international connectivity, boost inbound tourism to India and open access to the western Indian Ocean region.

Passengers can book IndiGo flights to Reunion Island through the airline’s website, mobile app and authorised agents. The airline is offering add-on services, including pre-booked meals, seat selection, Flexi fares and UpFront options for added comfort and flexibility. Travellers have been advised to check visa requirements and travel guidelines before finalising bookings.