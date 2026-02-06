DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / IndiGo plane faces landing gear lever issue; lands safely at Mumbai airport    

IndiGo plane faces landing gear lever issue; lands safely at Mumbai airport    

The A321 neo aircraft, which operated flight 6E2157, carrying more than 210 people, lands safely

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:08 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
An IndiGo plane faced an issue with the landing gear lever while landing at the city airport on Friday morning, according to sources.

The A321 neo aircraft, which operated flight 6E2157, carrying more than 210 people, landed safely, they added.

There was no comment from IndiGo.

There was an issue with the aircraft's landing gear lever. The automatic mode was not working, and the manual mode was used. The issue was addressed, and the plane operated other flights later, according to sources.

