IndiGo reports 2 engine shutdown incidents mid-air

ANI

New Delhi, August 29

In two similar instances within a few hours, IndiGo reported engine glitches on its planes on Tuesday even as both aircraft landed safely.

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru reported a mid-air glitch after one of its engines shut down. The second incident happened on a Madurai-Mumbai flight earlier in the day. IndiGo released statements for the incidents saying both its aircraft landed safely and regretted the inconvenience caused to flyers. Officials had said both the aircraft were running on Pratt and Whitney engines.

