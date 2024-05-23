IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year

New Delhi, May 23
The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday said it would introduce business class in flights on the busiest routes this year.
Details on product offering, launch date and routes will be unveiled around its 18th anniversary in August.
"In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India's busiest and business routes," the airline said in a release.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said it is constantly looking at innovating service offerings.
"We believe, as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it's our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business. We are excited with this new phase and tailor-made product in IndiGo's evolution and strategy and aim to further give wings to the nation, by connecting people and aspirations," he said.
