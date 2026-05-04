IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra resigns  

IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra on Monday resigned to pursue opportunities outside the airline.

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Malhotra will step down from his position and be relieved of his duties effective at the close of business hours on July 3, IndiGo said in a regulatory filing.

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He is part of the leadership team at the country’s largest airline, which has seen top deck changes in recent times.

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“After careful reflection on my career and my next professional and personal phase, and further to our discussions, I have decided to step down from the position of Head of Global Sales,” Malhotra said in his resignation letter addressed to IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.

According to the filing, Malhotra has tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the company.

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On March 31, IndiGo announced the appointment of William Walsh, a pilot and current chief of the global airline grouping IATA, as its next CEO.

The announcement came less than three weeks after the sudden exit of Pieter Elbers against the backdrop of massive operational disruptions at the airline in December last year.

And on March 23, IndiGo announced the appointment of former Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh as its Chief Strategy Officer.