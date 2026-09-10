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Home / India / IndiGo’s Lucknow-Saudi Arabia flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad after bomb threat      

IndiGo’s Lucknow-Saudi Arabia flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad after bomb threat      

The flight 6E97 lands at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad Airport at 5.45 pm; all passengers and crew members disembark safely

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 08:15 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The local police and CISF were carrying out a search on the plane and nothing suspicious had been found. Photo for representation
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An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Dammam in Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday evening following a bomb threat but nothing suspicious has been found on board so far, police said.

The flight 6E97 landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad Airport at 5.45 pm, an official said, adding that all passengers and crew members were disembarked safely.

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"A crew member found "bomb" written on a piece of paper on the flight, after which it made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport. The flight was carrying 107 passengers and six crew members. They were made to disembark," Airport police inspector AD Chavda said.

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The local police and CISF were carrying out a search on the plane and nothing suspicious had been found, officials said.

Earlier on August 31, an Air India Express flight from Dammam to New Delhi carrying 32 passengers had made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing a message that there was a bomb on board. It turned out to be a hoax.

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