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Home / India / Indira Gandhi’s name out, PM branding in for govt schemes

Indira Gandhi’s name out, PM branding in for govt schemes

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:49 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and several of its sub-schemes, including those named after former PM Indira Gandhi. It also cleared the continuation of the NSAP with an outlay of Rs 53,428 crore for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The Cabinet also approved revision in eligibility criteria, coverage and rate of assistance for disability pension and continuation of pension schemes for old aged and widows and family benefit scheme in its existing form.

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Under the approved changes, the NSAP has been renamed the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana, while the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme will henceforth be known as the Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana.

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