Indo-Pak conflict: Residents advised to stay indoors in Gujarat’s Kutch  

The administration in Gujarat’s Kutch issued an advisory on Saturday asking citizens to stay indoors and not step out unnecessarily in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The advisory has come after the Indian Armed Forces thwarted drone attacks from Pakistan at Kutch last night, and blackouts were enforced in Kutch and two other districts of Gujarat.

“All citizens should stay safe indoors. Do not step out of the house unnecessarily, and do not pay attention to any rumours. Do not panic,” the Kutch collector stated in a post on the administration’s official handle on ‘X’ in the morning.

District headquarters Bhuj was one of the 26 places along the international borders and the Line of Control with Pakistan where drones were sighted, the military said on Friday.

On Friday night, Blackout was implemented in the Kutch district, with power supply cut off in some areas of Banaskantha and Patan districts, which are close to the Indo-Pak border.

Some villages bordering Santalpur taluka of Patan are also under blackout, it was stated.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday met officials from the Armed Forces and assured them that they won’t face any difficulty in carrying out their operations in the state.

The meeting was aimed at establishing better coordination between government departments and armed and paramilitary forces operating in the state, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said after the interaction in Gandhinagar on Friday.

He said senior employees of various departments, including police and collectors of border districts, and officials from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Security Force and Coast Guard also attended the meeting.

On May 7, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.