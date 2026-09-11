Indonesia urges India to repatriate 5 baby orangutans found in Odisha forest

Indonesia has urged India to repatriate five baby orangutans, which were found in Odisha’s forest and are believed to have been trafficked as the species are not native to India. The Indian wildlife authorities are investigating if sea routes were used to smuggle orangutans.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry has said it is following up the matter with Indian authorities including CITES Management Authority of India, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

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The five baby orangutans were found by Odisha Forest Department on September 8 in the Balasore forest which is close to the border of West Bengal. All the five animals have now been placed under care and treatment at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

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The Indonesian authorities have emphasised that the identification of the orangutans is in a preliminary stage, and their species and genetic origin can only be confirmed through DNA testing.

“Orangutans are not native to India. Their natural habitat is found only in Indonesia and Malaysia, particularly on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo. Therefore, the presence of five baby orangutans in India has raised strong suspicions that the animals may have been victims of illegal wildlife trafficking and smuggling involving a transnational network. Once repatriation is carried out, the animals will be handled according to applicable conservation procedures, including health examinations, quarantine, genetic identification, behavioural assessments and rehabilitation based on the condition and needs of each individual.

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“Subsequently, if they meet the necessary requirements, the animals will be considered for further rehabilitation with the aim of eventual release into their natural habitat,” Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry said while stressing that wildlife trafficking requires strong international cooperation.

Orangutans are critically endangered species. In 2024, a baby orangutan was rescued from an apartment in Mumbai and was later repatriated to Indonesia

“Orangutans are the largest tree dwelling mammals on earth, native to the rain forests of Borneo and Sumatra. Five juveniles are found in Balasore forests, which do not have any connectivity with Borneo and Sumatra. Most likely, it is brought in by someone using the sea route. The species are known to stay with their mother for a longer duration. It is to be seen as to how their growth progresses without their mother. Presently, they are kept in Nandankanan Zoo, and I am sure these will be looked after well,” Former IFS officer B K Singh told The Tribune.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Special Task Force (STF) are investigating how orangutans came to Odisha. CCTV footage trail to Digha in West Bengal are being analysed. A Mahindra Thar was also captured on CCTV near the forest where orangutans were found.