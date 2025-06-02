DT
Home / India / Indore couple missing in Meghalaya: Man's body found, search for wife continues

Indore couple missing in Meghalaya: Man's body found, search for wife continues

Raja Raghuwanshi and wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23 in Sohra in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district after going there for their honeymoon
article_Author
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 08:42 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The body of a man from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing along with his wife in Meghalaya recently was found on Monday, while search for his wife continues, a police official said here.

Raja Raghuwanshi and wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23 in Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district after going there for their honeymoon.

"Meghalaya police recovered a body on Monday which was identified as that of Raja Raghuwanshi by his brother Vipin Raghuwanshi. The time and other details of the death will be had after we get the post-mortem report. The police have not got any clue so far of Sonam Raghuwanshi," Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Tripathi told PTI.

Raja Raghuwanshi's family runs a transport business, with the kin saying the couple got married here on May 11 and left for Meghalaya on May 20.

Earlier, the deceased's brother Sachin Raghuwanshi had claimed the couple may have been kidnapped and had sought deployment of the army to trace them.

He had told reporters here that local hotel staff guides and those renting out two-wheelers in the north eastern state may be involved in the disappearance.

