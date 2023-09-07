 Indore tops clean air survey, Agra and Thane follow : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Indore tops clean air survey, Agra and Thane follow

Indore tops clean air survey, Agra and Thane follow

Two Himachal towns stand out among cities with populations below 3 lakh

Indore tops clean air survey, Agra and Thane follow

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Indore claimed the top spot in the government’s clean air survey, followed by Agra and Thane, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

Conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the “Swachh Vayu Survekshan” ranks cities based on the execution of activities approved under the city action plan and air quality in 131 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

In the million-plus population category, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore secured the first position, closely pursued by Agra (Uttar Pradesh) and Thane (Maharashtra).

The second category, covering cities with populations ranging from 3 to 10 lakhs, witnessed Amravati in Maharashtra clinching the top rank, with Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh following it.

Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh stood out in the third category, featuring cities with populations below 3 lakhs, while Kala Amb in the hill state and Angul in Odisha took the second and third place, respectively.

The NCAP stands as a national-level strategy, aiming for a 20 to 30 percent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 2024, with a reference base year of 2017. The programme covers 131 non-attainment cities, which consistently failed to meet the prescribed national ambient air quality standards between 2011 and 2015.

The Centre has set a new objective of achieving a 40 per cent reduction in particulate matter concentrations in cities covered under NCAP by 2026.

For their outstanding performance, the top three cities in each category are rewarded with cash prizes, trophies, and certificates every September 7 on the “International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies,” as per the ministry.

The assessment process relies on the submission of self-assessment reports along with supporting documents by urban local bodies.

These reports and documents undergo scrutiny by the respective air quality monitoring committee (AQMC), chaired by the Principal Secretary of the environment ministry.

Subsequently, the CPCB conducts further evaluation and ranking based on the assessment framework outlined in the ministry’s guidelines.

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

2
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

5
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

6
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

7
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

8
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

9
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

10
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in UP, Puthuppally in Kerala...

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

‘Travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avo...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University