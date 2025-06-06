DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Indore woman missing in Meghalaya: Kin want CBI to take over case, accuse local cops of negligence

Indore woman missing in Meghalaya: Kin want CBI to take over case, accuse local cops of negligence

Sonam Raghuvanshi and her husband Raja Raghuvanshi disappeared on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district
article_Author
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 07:27 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The kin of an Indore-based woman who went missing in Meghalaya last month urged the Union Government on Friday to hand over the case to the CBI after expressing dissatisfaction with the probe of the north eastern state's police.

Advertisement

Sonam Raghuvanshi (25) and her husband Raja Raghuvanshi (29) disappeared on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area, some 20 kilometres away from the homestay, on June 2.

Meghalaya police, which registered a murder case after Raja's body was found, are yet to get clues about Sonam's whereabouts.

Advertisement

"My daughter has been abducted and is still in the clutches of her captors. Meghalaya police is not investigating the matter properly. They have been negligent right from the beginning. I have been seeking deployment of the Army from the day they went missing. If it was done in time, they would have been found safely," Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

He said the Centre must hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts