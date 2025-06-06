Indore woman missing in Meghalaya: Kin want CBI to take over case, accuse local cops of negligence

The kin of an Indore-based woman who went missing in Meghalaya last month urged the Union Government on Friday to hand over the case to the CBI after expressing dissatisfaction with the probe of the north eastern state's police.

Advertisement

Sonam Raghuvanshi (25) and her husband Raja Raghuvanshi (29) disappeared on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area, some 20 kilometres away from the homestay, on June 2.

Meghalaya police, which registered a murder case after Raja's body was found, are yet to get clues about Sonam's whereabouts.

Advertisement

"My daughter has been abducted and is still in the clutches of her captors. Meghalaya police is not investigating the matter properly. They have been negligent right from the beginning. I have been seeking deployment of the Army from the day they went missing. If it was done in time, they would have been found safely," Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

He said the Centre must hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.