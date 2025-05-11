DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Indus Waters Treaty to stay in ‘abeyance’

Indus Waters Treaty to stay in ‘abeyance’

India's punitive measures against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack will remain in place, government sources said on Saturday. The clarification came after India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:21 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Salal Dam on the Chenab in Reasi district of J&K. All gates of the dam were closed following suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. PTI
Advertisement

India's punitive measures against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack will remain in place, government sources said on Saturday.

The clarification came after India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military actions, ending days of hostilities between their militaries. India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said.

Terrorism will not go unpunished and India's resolve on terrorism remains firm, the sources added. On the understanding between the two sides to end the hostilities, the sources said Pakistan called it a bilateral arrangement.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the understanding between India and Pakistan and claimed credit for it.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire,” the US President announced in a post on Truth Social. “Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper