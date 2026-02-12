DT
Industrial relations Bill introduced in LS

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:06 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
The government on Wednesday introduced the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, seeking to rest “future unwarranted complication” by insisting that the proposed specific code would replace existing laws relating to industrial employment and disputes.

The Bill was introduced by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the Lower House. The Industrial Relations Code will replace the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

