Industrial relations Bill introduced in LS

The government on Wednesday introduced the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, seeking to rest “future unwarranted complication” by insisting that the proposed specific code would replace existing laws relating to industrial employment and disputes.

Advertisement

The Bill was introduced by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the Lower House. The Industrial Relations Code will replace the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Advertisement