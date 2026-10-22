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Home / India / Industry has always been a soft target: Manoj Bajpayee on Tiger Shroff firing incident

Industry has always been a soft target: Manoj Bajpayee on Tiger Shroff firing incident

On Sunday, Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire on him in the Juhu area of suburban Mumbai

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:38 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Manoj Bajpayee is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Gajab Raat'. File
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Calling the recent threats targeting Bollywood personalities "unfortunate", actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday said the film industry has always been a "soft target" and expressed relief that Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in a shooting incident.

"It is unfortunate, and it is a relief that Tiger is safe, and he is well, his driver is recovering. At this point, we have nothing more to add, as the investigation is going on. Let's see how it all unfolds," Bajpayee said.

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On Sunday, Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire on him in the Juhu area of suburban Mumbai. His driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident.

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On the recent security threats against filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan, Bajpayee said law enforcement agencies were taking the necessary steps to address the situation.

"The industry has always been a soft target. But all I would say is that we are not experts on law and the (police) department is taking strict measures and we don't have any doubts about it," Bajpayee said in response to a question on whether the industry was witnessing a return to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when threats against film personalities were a cause for concern.

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Asked about the psychological impact security threats have on industry people, the National Award-winning actor admitted that the constant threat climate affects everyone.

"It definitely affects each and every one, as you are helpless," said Bajpayee, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "Gajab Raat".

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