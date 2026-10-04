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Home / India / Influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Mad Sandhu
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Social media influencer Madhusudan, alias Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Loharka road here around 6 pm on Saturday.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire at Sandhu and fled from the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and formed teams to identify and trace the assailants.

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The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sirivennela, said that the police had got some leads and were working on those.

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CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspects. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, he said. Till now, no one has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

In July, a Nihang Sikh had allegedly threatened him about his videos on his social media accounts while alleging that those were misleading the youth. He had asked him to refrain from making and posting such videos. It had led to a controversy at that time.

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His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had even acted in a Punjabi movie ‘Oye Bhole Oye’.

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka criticised the AAP government over the law and order issue by citing the latest murder incident in Amritsar. The AAP government has failed to protect the life of the common man in Punjab, he said, while demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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