Home / India / Injustice done to nun: Prosecutor slams handling of rape case against Mulakkal

Injustice done to nun: Prosecutor slams handling of rape case against Mulakkal

The victim had recently met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to request the appointment of an SPP in the matter

PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 02:03 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal
The special public prosecutor (SPP), appointed by the Kerala Government in the nun rape case against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Saturday said an “injustice” was done to the victim in the matter.

Senior advocate BG Harindranath, who was appointed as SPP in the appeal filed by the victim-nun in the Kerala High Court, said while he had not read the entire case material, from what he had seen, there were some “discrepancies” in it.

“A lot of mistakes were made. I believe we have a good chance in the appeal,” he said.

The senior lawyer further said it was not correct to see the victim as an accomplice, which is what happened in the lower court.

“The victim was disbelieved (by the court) on the basis of statements of others. I feel an injustice was done to the victim,” Harindranath added.

He said the goal before him was to show the high court that the trial court’s reasons for disbelieving the victim were not correct. He added that the police had come to him six months ago seeking his consent to be an SPP.

“After taking my consent, there was no further response from their side. The fact that she had to see the CM for such a small matter indicates that our system is not functioning properly. This appointment happened only because she met the CM,” the senior lawyer said.

The victim-nun had recently met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to request the appointment of an SPP in the matter.

Subsequently, on Friday, his office issued a statement saying Harindranath had been appointed as the SPP and a notification in this regard would be issued soon.

Mulakkal, who was accused of rape by the nun, was acquitted by a local court in 2022 and had later resigned as Jalandhar Bishop. The victim has challenged the trial court’s verdict in the Kerala High Court.

