INS Betwa to get propulsion system change

In a first, the propulsion system of an Indian Navy warship is being changed. The INS Betwa will soon see its steam-boiler powered system be replaced by a diesel-propulsion system. The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said it had signed a contract worth Rs 498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the normal refit and re-powering of INS Betwa.

Under the contract, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate of the Navy, will undergo a major propulsion system transformation, involving the replacement of its existing steam-based propulsion system with a diesel-engine propulsion system.

The refit will include the upgradation of its combat capabilities via the installation of a modernised weapon suite, enhancing the ship’s operational effectiveness.