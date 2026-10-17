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Home / India / INS Samarthak, mothership for drones, commissioned

INS Samarthak, mothership for drones, commissioned

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan attends the commissioning ceremony of INS Samarthak in Karwar, Karnataka. PTI
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The Navy today commissioned INS Samarthak, the first of the four such multipurpose vessels. It can do multiple tasks, including being a ‘mothership’ for launching drones and unmanned boats at sea.

Built by Larsen and Toubro at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu under the 'Make in India' initiative, INS Samarthak constructed indigenously, with over 75 per cent indigenous content. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan today commissioned the indigenously built multi-purpose vessel INS Samarthak into the Navy at INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar, Karnataka.

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Measuring approximately 107 metres in length, it is designed for maritime surveillance, patrolling, training and support operations. It will also be used for support of unmanned systems. It carries the necessary equipment to facilitate testing of weapons, radars and sensors, and render humanitarian assistance and carry out disaster relief, the Navy said.

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The ship incorporates extensive modular construction technology which optimising the build process and construction timelines. INS Samarthak capabilities extend to several operational and support roles.

The warship has an integrated combat suite combines indigenous sensors, weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in the challenging maritime environment.

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The crest of Samarthak, features the formidable Indian elephant emerging from the waves, symbolising strength, intelligence and agility.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, senior naval officials and Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad attended the ceremony at Karwar today.

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