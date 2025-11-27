INS Vikrant, stealth frigate Udaygiri in Colombo for 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and multi-mission stealth frigate Udaygiri have arrived in Colombo for an international fleet review to mark the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy, officials said.

Advertisement

This also marks INS Udaygiri's first foreign visit since its commission on August 26, 2025.

Advertisement

"In a display of naval cooperation, three warships representing Bangladesh and India made port calls in Colombo on November 25 and 26, for the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025, scheduled to be held on November 30," according to the Sri Lanka Navy website.

Advertisement

The visiting ships were welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) in accordance with time-honoured naval traditions, it said.

"India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, arrived in Colombo for her maiden participation in SLN IFR 2025 — a significant milestone in regional maritime cooperation. The warm reception sets the tone for deeper collaboration, enriched exchanges, and a strengthened maritime partnership," INS Vikrant's official X handle posted on Wednesday.

Advertisement

It also shared some photographs of the indigenous aircraft carrier after its arrival in Colombo.

The High Commission of India in Colombo also posted a similar message on X and shared photographs of an event held onboard the aircraft carrier.

"High Commissioner (Santosh Jha) hosted a reception onboard (INS Vikrant) where (Sri Lanka's) Minister of Health and Mass Media (Nalinda Jayatissa) participated as chief guest. Honourable minister applauded the arrival of INS Vikrant as a strong message of shared security and strengthening of friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka," it said.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy website, INS Udaygiri has also made a port call at Colombo for the International Fleet Review 2025.

The state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates Udaygiri and Himgiri were commissioned at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on August 26 this year. It was the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants — constructed at two different shipyards — were commissioned simultaneously, underscoring the growing maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard.

INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are follow-on ships of Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates. Both these vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems and are capable of executing the full spectrum of maritime missions in Blue Water conditions, the Indian defence ministry had said earlier.

Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, and Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, showcase the nation's growing shipbuilding prowess, as well as the synergy between India's premier defence shipyards, it had said.

Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of its class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards, the ministry had said ahead of its commissioning.

The IFR 2025 will be complemented by a series of cultural and community activities, including a beach clean-up initiative, sporting fixtures, a musical band performance, a food gala, and a city parade featuring foreign naval personnel, it says.