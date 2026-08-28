DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Instructor, trainee pilot killed as aircraft crashes near Kanpur

Instructor, trainee pilot killed as aircraft crashes near Kanpur

Another trainee was grievously injured while deboarding VT-NBV in June

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The damaged twin-engine four-seater training aircraft that crashed in Kanpur on Thursday. ANI
Advertisement
A flying instructor and a trainee pilot were killed after a twin-engine training aircraft crashed near Kanpur Civil Airport on Thursday afternoon.
Advertisement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rushed a three-member team to the site while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) prepares to investigate the mishap.

Advertisement

“According to the preliminary information, a Tecnam P2006T twin-engine aircraft, bearing registration VT-NBV and operated by Garg Aviation Ltd, Kanpur, met with an accident on the afternoon of August 27 2026, approximately 5 NM from Kanpur Civil Airport, near Ganga Barrage,” said officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Advertisement

The ministry added that the aircraft was on a training flight in the local flying area of the Kanpur airport and had two persons on board.

The police identified the instructor as Sachin Bhatia, a Gujarat resident who had around 3,000 hours of flying experience. The trainee pilot was identified as Abhishek Pujari of Karnataka. Both sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Advertisement

The aircraft had come under the scrutiny of the DGCA two months ago following a serious safety incident at Chakeri Airport in Kanpur.

On June 26, a trainee pilot was grievously injured while deboarding VT-NBV while the propeller was still running. Following the incident, the DGCA on June 28 directed that VT-NBV aircraft should not be utilised until the probe was completed. The aircraft subsequently returned to flying operations before Thursday’s crash.

The timeline of its return to service, the checks carried out before it was allowed to fly again and the regulatory clearance involved are likely to come under examination as investigators reconstruct the aircraft’s operational and maintenance history.

There is, however, no indication at this stage that the June incident was connected to Thursday’s crash, with the AAIB investigation expected to establish the sequence of events and probable cause.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts