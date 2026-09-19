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Home / India / Inter-State Council rules amended to allow UT L-Gs to attend meetings if President's rule imposed

Inter-State Council rules amended to allow UT L-Gs to attend meetings if President's rule imposed

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi will be invited when an order under Article 239 AB is in force

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu. Image credit/PTI File
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President Droupadi Murmu has amended the rules governing the Inter-State Council which will enable the lieutenant governors of Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi to participate in its meetings when President’s rule is imposed these Union territories.

The amendment, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 9 and published on Friday, modifies the Inter-State Council Order, 1990, which the council was established.

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According to the May 1990 order, the council consists of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of all states, representatives of specified Union territories and six Union ministers of Cabinet rank.

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Its proviso, introduced in July that year, addressed the attendance of a governor when a proclamation under Article 356 was in force in their respective states, or when the order issued by the governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was in force.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, after Article 370 was abrogated.

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The rule for states under Article 356 and says that “the governor of that state shall be invited to attend the meetings of the Council.”

It also adds three separate provisions for Union territories with assemblies.

For Puducherry, it says that when an order under Section 51 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, is in force, “the lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Puducherry shall be invited to attend the meetings of the council.”

“Where an order issued by the President under Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is in force, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be invited to attend the meetings of the council,” it said.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi will be invited when an order under Article 239 AB is in force, it said.

President’s Rule is imposed when there is a failure of the Constitutional machinery in a state or a Union territory.

With this amendment, the rules for Inter-State Council meetings now specifically cover the participation of lieutenant governors of Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi when President’s Rule is imposed, while retaining the existing provision for governors of states under Article 356.

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