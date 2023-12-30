Interest on two small savings schemes up

PTI

New Delhi: The government on Friday raised the interest rates on Sukanya Samriddhi scheme to 8.2% and three-year term deposit scheme to 7.1% for the January-March quarter, while retaining the rates for all other small savings schemes. — PTI

Embassy blast: Cops find ‘crucial proof’, to file FIR

New Delhi: After probe into the blast near the Israel embassy, the police are planning to file an FIR as they have found “crucial evidence” pointing to a conspiracy to threaten the envoy, sources said on Friday. PTI

2002 riots: Security of retd judge withdrawn

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Government has withdrawn the security cover of 95 witnesses and a former judge on the recommendations of the Witness Protection Cell of the SC-appointed Special Investigation Team probing the 2002 riot cases, an official said. PTI

Prez prorogues both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday prorogued both Houses of Parliament after the conclusion of the winter session. PTI



Grounded: A decommissioned aircraft stuck under a flyover in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday, leading to a massive traffic jam on NH 28. The plane was being ferried to Assam on a lorry. PTI