Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files

Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters outside Tihar Jail. PTI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 10

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal can campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the Supreme Court on Friday granted him 21-day interim bail till June 1 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Need to fight against dictatorship

I had told you, I will be out soon... I want to thank the SC judges for granting me interim bail and crores of people for their blessings. We have to save the country from dictatorship. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister & AAP Chief

5 conditions for delhi cm’s release

  • Told to furnish Rs 50,000 bonds with one surety of like amount to satisfaction of Jail Supdt
  • Can’t visit the Chief Minister’s Office and Delhi Secretariat
  • Shall not sign official files unless necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of Delhi L-G
  • Restrained from commenting on his role in the money laundering case against him
  • Can’t interact with witnesses or have access to official files linked to the excise policy case

Victory of truth, say Oppn leaders

“Now, we will fight the battle to save democracy with more intensity” — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM

“Very happy to see that Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail from the SC. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections” — Mamata Banerjee, WB CM

“Another victory for truth. The unity of ‘India United Front’ is causing distress to the BJP’s oppressive rule” — Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president

“A significant precedent in the history of our democracy…. a strong reminder that no authoritarian regime can prevail long by suppressing dissent” — Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

“I welcome the interim bail to Kejriwal. India remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy” — Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief

“Kejriwal’s release not only symbolises justice but also fortifies our INDIA bloc, bolstering our momentum towards sweeping the elections” — MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM & DMK chief

“The SC order… balances the sanctity of the fundamental right to personal liberty and freedom of expression in the election season” — Ashwani Kumar, ex-law minister

Oppn leaders call it ‘victory of truth’

“Given the prodigious importance (of Lok Sabha elections), we reject the argument raised on behalf of the prosecution (ED) that grant of interim bail/release on this account would be giving premium of placing the politicians in a benefic position compared to ordinary citizens,” a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said.

The Bench, which had on May 7 clearly hinted at releasing Kejriwal for a limited period in view of the elections, barely took a few minutes to pronounce the order. It asked him to surrender on June 2, a day after the seventh and final phase of polling.

Senior counsel AM Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, urged the Bench to let the CM be out for a few more days as counting of votes would take place on June 4. However, the Bench didn’t agree.

On behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed the grant of interim bail to Kejriwal and cited the case of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, who has been arrested under the National Security Act and has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking his release to fight elections from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab. “I could not find any precedent on a person being released for campaigning in elections,” Mehta said.

“Let’s not put it into a simple straightjacket like that,” Justice Khanna said and went on to pronounce the order. Arrested on March 21, Kejriwal was lodged in Tihar Jail and he had challenged the Delhi High Court’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest.

Kejriwal is the second senior AAP leader to come out of jail in excise policy scam-related cases. On April 2, the top court had granted bail to senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, 2023. Two other senior AAP leaders — former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain — continue to be in jail in separate money laundering cases.

While agreeing with the ED’s contention that Kejriwal had failed to appear in spite of nine summons issued since October 2023, the Bench said in its detailed order that there were several other facets required to be considered.

“Appellant Arvind Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi and a leader of one of the national parties. No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted. He does not have any criminal antecedents,” the Bench noted.

