International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised

Ahmedabad, March 17
Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility’s building, police said on Sunday.
Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, they said.
An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Police Commissioner GS Malik said.
The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said.
There are around 300 international students enrolled at the Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said.
Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said.
“Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones,” Malik said.
The police responded within minutes after a call was made to the control room at 10.51 pm. A police van reached the spot and action was taken, he said.
Two students -- one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan -- have been hospitalised, he said.
An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and they will be arrested soon, Malik said, adding the situation was under control.
Nine teams have been formed, including four from the crime branch and five from local police under DCP, to conduct a probe into the case, he said.
All those involved in the incident will be arrested, the official said, adding the case will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police (crime).
