Internet now a lifeline, focus should shift from popularising access to protecting users: IT Secretary

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day, with the government calling upon policymakers, industry leaders, Internet community members, academics and technology experts to continue working towards an internet that is safe, reliable and accessible to all.

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The event held here on Friday, underscored the growing importance of trust, resilience and security in an increasingly digital society, along with India’s expanding role in global Internet governance.

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Addressing the gathering, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Chairman of NIXI, highlighted that as digital technologies become deeply integrated into everyday life, strengthening the Internet ecosystem has become essential.

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“As digital technologies become deeply integrated into our daily lives, building trust, resilience and security across the Internet ecosystem becomes increasingly important. NIXI has played a vital role in strengthening India’s Internet infrastructure while enabling greater participation in global Internet governance discussions. Together, we must continue working towards an Internet that is safe, reliable and accessible for all,” he said.

A key highlight of the celebration was the launch of four digital initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and security within India’s Internet ecosystem. These include the IX Portal, myIRINN Portal, .IN Auction Portal and an AI-powered WHOIS Screening Platform.

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These platforms are designed to enhance user experience, streamline operations, strengthen monitoring and verification processes, and improve governance of domain-related services. The AI-based WHOIS screening system, in particular, is expected to enhance domain name security by improving the detection of suspicious websites, thereby strengthening the integrity of India’s .in domain space.

Samiran Gupta, Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement at ICANN and Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region, stressed the importance of India’s deeper engagement in global Internet governance and standards development.

He said, “As India’s digital ecosystem continues to expand, it is important that we strengthen our participation in global Internet governance and standards discussions. Initiatives such as the NIXI Fellowship Programme are helping build a new generation of leaders who can contribute meaningfully to the future of the Internet. NIXI has played a significant role in advancing India’s digital journey, and I am confident it will continue to strengthen the country’s position in the global Internet community.”

Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary at MeitY, highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen India’s contribution to Internet governance. He pointed to initiatives such as fellowships, funding support for Internet technology projects, and in global forums like the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

Devesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer said that the next phase of India’s Internet growth would be driven by trust, innovation and inclusive participation. He added that NIXI would continue to build an Internet ecosystem that encourages collaboration, supports innovation, and generates long-term value for citizens, businesses, startups and institutions in an increasingly digital economy.