Advertisement
Home / India / Internet sensation Khan Sir’s reception photos go viral; wife makes 1st public appearance in Patna

Internet sensation Khan Sir’s reception photos go viral; wife makes 1st public appearance in Patna

The reception was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:46 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
AS Khan is reportedly a government officer from Siwan, Bihar. X/@LogicLitLatte
Internet sensation ‘Khan Sir’ hosted his wedding reception party at a luxury hotel in Patna on Monday, drawing attention not only for the star-studded guest list but also for marking the first public appearance of his wife, AS Khan. Photos and videos from the event are now viral across social media platforms, with fans and followers eager to get a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Meet the bride

AS Khan is reportedly a government officer from Siwan, Bihar. She has completed her schooling from ICSE board.

For the wedding festivities, the newlywed bride grabbed attention in a red lehenga with a face-covering veil.

However, Khan Sir has not yet shared any information about his wife or her picture on social media.

Khan Sir’s wedding

Khan Sir, whose classes on YouTube are raved about, had tied the knot earlier in May in a private ceremony. The educator later revealed the personal milestone during a live class, and attributed the intimate nature of the event to the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan at the time.

The reception was attended by several prominent figures from the political and academic world. Notable attendees included Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

