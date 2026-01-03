Introspect before levelling allegations: BJP hits out at Ajit Pawar over ‘corruption’ allegations

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Saturday said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should “introspect”, after he alleged corruption and debt in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, which had been ruled by the BJP.

If the Bharatiya Janata Party starts making allegations, it would create serious difficulties for him (Pawar), Chavan said, and advised the NCP chief to “introspect” before levelling allegations.

The NCP, headed by Pawar, is an ally of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti dispensation.

Chavan was responding to Pawar’s allegations that the civic body has been infested with corruption for the last nine years and has been pushed into debt over the same period.

Notably, the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation was governed by the BJP from 2017 to 2022 and thereafter by a state-appointed administrator.

The civic body is going to the polls on January 15, along with 28 other municipal corporations.

“Ajit Pawar made this statement in the backdrop of the upcoming elections. Ajit Pawar should first introspect before making allegations. He needs to clarify which party he is speaking about. Is the statement meant for the party that is under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi?” he asked while addressing a press conference.

If BJP were to start making allegations, it would create serious difficulties for him (Pawar), he added.

He justified the unopposed election of BJP candidates in Kalyan-Dombivli and other parts of state even before votes were cast by attributing it to the absence of opposition candidates.

“For several years, the BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided) were contesting against each other in Kalyan-Dombivli. However, as the BJP and Shiv Sena (headed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde) have formed an alliance, no opposition party is left in the fray,” Chavan added.

Pawar on Friday justified giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for civic polls, claiming he himself faced allegations of orchestrating a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, and asserted no one is a criminal until proven guilty.

“Everybody knows that allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam were levelled against me. Today, I am in power alongside those who made those allegations. Can a person be labelled guilty even before it is proved?” Pawar asked.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has given tickets to Sonali Andekar, daughter-in-law of gang leader Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, and his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar through its ally RPI (Sachin Kharat faction). All three are accused of the murder of Bandu Andekar’s grandson, Ayush Komkar, and are currently in jail.