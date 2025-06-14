Involvement of third party in bilateral issues ‘unrealistic’: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said it was “unrealistic” for a third party to insert themselves or to offer to do something if two countries were not prepared for it.

Advertisement

Jaishankar was speaking during a panel discussion of an event hosted by a think tank here, when he was asked a specific question about a possible role India could play in easing the situation in West Asia, with reference to the latest attack by Israel on Iran.

“What can India do? We are a country which has good relations with both Israel and Iran. We have issued a statement, as indeed, have many other countries, about what's going on. But, I do eventually put it to you that in any situation, not just this one, ultimately, it is very much for the parties involved to make up their minds,” the minister said.

Advertisement

“It's very unrealistic for someone outside to insert themselves or to offer to do something if they are not prepared for it. The issue is how their own dynamic is going to unfold, and whether, at some point of time, a country like India or somebody else, for that matter, can be of particular help,” he said.

Jaishankar did not mention any names but he was apparently referring to repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan with “phone calls and trade”.

Advertisement

Terming connectivity as an important part of diplomacy, Jaishankar said the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), once completed, would offer a significant land- and sea-based connectivity to Europe, all the way up to the Pacific. The corridor will comprise of two separate corridors, the east corridor connecting India to the Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe.