iPhone 17 series priced Rs 82,900-2.3 lakh, to hit Indian market on September 19

Apple on Tuesday said it has unveiled the iPhone 17 series, priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, which will be available in India from September 19.

The company has also introduced its thinnest iPhone ever – the iPhone Air series – with a 5.6 millimeter thickness that will support eSIMs only.

The company has discontinued the option of the lower storage capacity of 128GB in the new iPhone models, which also led to the higher price of base models compared to the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 17 Pro will be available in double the entry storage, 256GB, as well as 512GB and 1TB.

iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and for the first time, a 2TB storage capacity. “iPhone 17 Pro is the most advanced iPhone ever, featuring a striking new design and powerful capability,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The company has added bright cosmic orange as one of the colour options in the iPhone Pro series.

“Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver, iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900,” the statement said.

Customers in more than 63 countries, including India, can pre-order iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max beginning at 5 am PDT on Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19”, the statement said.

“iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900,” Apple said in a statement.

The iPhone 17 lineup has been launched in three models—iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, unlike previous series that have a “Plus” model as well.

The basic iPhone 17 will start with 256 GB minimum storage capacity like the “Plus” series models in earlier versions. It will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900 apiece, compared to the iPhone 16 Plus with the same storage space priced at Rs 89,900 onwards.

While the display size of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively, iPhone 17 has a display size of 6.3 inches.

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing Kaiann Drance in a presentation shared that the A19 chipset in iPhone 17 makes it 20 per cent faster than iPhone 16, 80 per cent compared to iPhone 15, 90 per cent from iPhone 14 and double compared to iPhone 13.

She said that iPhone 17 will support 8 hours more of video playback compared to iPhone 16, and 10 minutes of charging can support up to 8 hours of video on the device.

The iPhone Air series will come with storage options in the range of 256 GB to 1TB storage at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900.

The company unveiled Apple Watch 3 Ultra with built-in satellite communications that will allow users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location, all while they’re off the cellular network.

Priced at Rs 89,900, the company has opened pre-orders for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and it will be available in India from September 19 onwards.