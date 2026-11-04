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Home / India / IPS-level rejig in offing? Central forces may get fresh faces

IPS-level rejig in offing? Central forces may get fresh faces

Rajesh Kumar appointed Arunachal DGP

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:07 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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In a likely reshuffle of top-level IPS officers, several key positions within the police and security establishment are expected to see fresh appointments soon.

According to highly placed sources, the posts of Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the chiefs of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are likely to see changes in the impending reshuffle.

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At least two senior IPS officers who are currently holding top positions in the CRPF are learnt to be the frontrunners for the posts of J&K DGP and SSB chief, which guards India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

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Nalin Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was appointed J&K DGP in October 2024 after joining the AGMUT cadre on inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh. Sources indicated he could be moved to head a major central armed police force. Senior IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre (1993 batch) Sanjay Singhal is currently the SSB DG. He was appointed to the post on August 1, 2025 and will superannuate on December 31, 2028. Both officers belong to the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Sources privy to details said the current DG of CRPF, GP Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer from Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was likely to get a plum posting in the coming days, apparently in the national capital.

Meanwhile, senior IPS officer from AGMUT cadre of 1995 batch, Rajesh Kumar was on Tuesday appointed as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh.

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