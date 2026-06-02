IPS officer Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat appointed ADG in Special Protection Group

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat has been appointed Additional Director General (ADG) in the elite Special Protection Group (SPG).

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According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday, Bhagat, a 1998-batch IPS officer, will serve as ADG in the SPG from the date he assumes charge until May 20, 2027.

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The appointment has been made by temporarily upgrading the post currently held by the officer to the level of ADG as a measure personal to him, the notification said.