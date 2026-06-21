Iran closes Hormuz again after Israeli strikes kill 16 in Lebanon; Vance likely to join talks

Iran’s military said it will close the Strait of Hormuz after Israel’s attacks on southern Lebanon killed at least 20 persons while US Vice-President JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland for upcoming talks over the US-Iran conflict.

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Washington-Tehran talks are possible on Sunday, Vance said. “I expect that I will leave sometime in the next couple of days, but you know it’s always a delicate coordination and diplomatic protocols,” Vance said in an interview. US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, are already in Switzerland for negotiations.

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the start of the talks for the final agreement depended on the initiation of the implementation of the articles of the memorandum of understanding, meaning the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

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Iran Military’s Central headquarters ‘Khatam-al Anbiya’ said in a statement carried by state TV that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz. “It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic; It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations.”

Iran has also said its delegation was going to Switzerland to negotiate with US. “In Switzerland, we intend to press for the fulfilment of the other side’s commitments and clarify how they plan to act on their obligations,” said the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, according to Fars news agency.

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Pak’s Naqvi arrives in Iran

Meanwhile, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is now in Iran and is scheduled to meet high-ranking Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Naqvi is fully authorised by the Pakistani government, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and he’s a close ally of Pakistan armed forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Also, Switzerland has confirmed that US-Iran talks would continue at Burgenstock, a luxury resort near Lake Lucerne. Switzerland would continue to provide a “discreet and reliable setting” at Burgenstock to facilitate discussions on implementing the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, the Swiss Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

The ministry said no further details would be disclosed about the participants or the content of the talks, citing confidentiality.

Elsewhere, the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon rose to 32, across Lebanon, as Israel continued to bomb the country despite ceasefire efforts.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said an Israeli raid hit a house in Sohmor in the western Bekaa while a family was inside, killing four people and injuring one. A child remains trapped under the rubble as rescue teams work to pull him out.

The Israeli military says Hezbollah launched more than 50 projectiles overnight towards Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon. Israel also said its forces struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in the area, including rocket launch positions, weapons storage facilities and command centres.