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Home / India / Iran criticises US attacks on vessels with Indian crew

Iran criticises US attacks on vessels with Indian crew

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei extends condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian government    

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 06:38 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Esmaeil Baqaei. Image credit/@IRIMFA_SPOX/X
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Iran on Friday criticised the US attacks on merchant ships that killed three Indian nationals, saying such actions “threaten global peace and security”.

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Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian government. “We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government,” he said in a post on X.

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He urged the international community to hold the US accountable, adding that its conduct “continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation”.

He further said that the incidents “stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy”.

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India on Friday summoned US charge d’affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military’s “lethal and deadly” strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are “unacceptable”.

India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as “deeply worrisome” and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.

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