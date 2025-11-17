DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Iran ends visa-free entry for Indians from November 22

Iran ends visa-free entry for Indians from November 22

The measure is specifically intended to curb exploitation by traffickers, says Ministry of External Affairs

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Iran has scrapped its visa-waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders following a series of alarming incidents in which Indians were trafficked, kidnapped and extorted after being lured to the country on false promises of jobs or onward travel to third nations.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a detailed advisory issued on Monday, said the government had been “drawn to several incidents” where Indian nationals were misled by agents offering lucrative employment or seamless transit routes via Iran.

Advertisement

Taking advantage of Iran’s visa-free entry for Indian travellers, many unsuspecting citizens flew into the country -- only to find themselves trapped.

Advertisement

According to the advisory, several Indians were kidnapped for ransom shortly after landing in Iran, indicating a coordinated criminal network exploiting the visa-waiver loophole. These syndicates allegedly targeted vulnerable job-seekers, particularly those desperate for overseas opportunities.

In response to the escalating misuse, the Iranian Government has formally suspended the visa-free facility for Indian nationals effective November 22, 2025.

Advertisement

“From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran,” the MEA stated, clarifying that the measure is specifically intended to curb exploitation by trafficking and smuggling rings.

Indian authorities have urged all prospective travellers to exercise heightened caution. The advisory warns against approaching or trusting agents who promise visa-free travel, job placements, or onward migration to other countries through Iranian routes.

Officials noted that many of the recent victims had been deceived by intermediaries claiming swift overseas placement without proper documentation.

The MEA further cautioned that any Indian planning to visit Iran -- whether for employment, tourism, or transit -- must now secure the appropriate visa in advance and remain vigilant about fraudulent recruitment or travel schemes.

The government is continuing to monitor the situation and coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts