Iran ends visa-free entry for Indians from November 22

Iran has scrapped its visa-waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders following a series of alarming incidents in which Indians were trafficked, kidnapped and extorted after being lured to the country on false promises of jobs or onward travel to third nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a detailed advisory issued on Monday, said the government had been “drawn to several incidents” where Indian nationals were misled by agents offering lucrative employment or seamless transit routes via Iran.

Taking advantage of Iran’s visa-free entry for Indian travellers, many unsuspecting citizens flew into the country -- only to find themselves trapped.

According to the advisory, several Indians were kidnapped for ransom shortly after landing in Iran, indicating a coordinated criminal network exploiting the visa-waiver loophole. These syndicates allegedly targeted vulnerable job-seekers, particularly those desperate for overseas opportunities.

In response to the escalating misuse, the Iranian Government has formally suspended the visa-free facility for Indian nationals effective November 22, 2025.

“From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran,” the MEA stated, clarifying that the measure is specifically intended to curb exploitation by trafficking and smuggling rings.

Indian authorities have urged all prospective travellers to exercise heightened caution. The advisory warns against approaching or trusting agents who promise visa-free travel, job placements, or onward migration to other countries through Iranian routes.

Officials noted that many of the recent victims had been deceived by intermediaries claiming swift overseas placement without proper documentation.

The MEA further cautioned that any Indian planning to visit Iran -- whether for employment, tourism, or transit -- must now secure the appropriate visa in advance and remain vigilant about fraudulent recruitment or travel schemes.

The government is continuing to monitor the situation and coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad.