Iran FM tells Jaishankar global community must condemn ‘US-Israel aggression’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during a call with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said all governments have a responsibility to condemn what he described as US-Israel military aggression and a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Araghchi and Jaishankar discussed regional developments on Tuesday amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

During the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister briefed Jaishankar on what Tehran described as attacks carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran over the past 11 days.

According to the Iranian readout, these included a missile strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab on the first day of the conflict as well as subsequent attacks on civilian sites and public service centres.

Araghchi emphasised Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jaishankar, for his part, underlined the importance of continuing and strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Tehran and stressed the need for continued consultations between the two countries to help restore stability in the region.

“We have agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the talks.

A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2026

The two ministers also discussed the potential consequences of the conflict for maritime security and shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Referring to Iran’s approach to safeguarding shipping security in the Persian Gulf, Araghchi said instability affecting maritime movement in the region was the result of what he described as aggressive and destabilising actions by the United States, and called on the international community to hold Washington accountable.