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Home / India / Iranian Speaker to skip BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Delhi, delegation to attend

Iranian Speaker to skip BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Delhi, delegation to attend

Iran’s decision to send a parliamentary delegation despite the Speaker’s absence signals that Tehran intends to maintain its engagement with the grouping and use the forum to sustain consultations with other member countries

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:48 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf. ANI file
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf will not attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on October 26-27, with a parliamentary delegation from Tehran set to participate in his place.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi announced on Saturday that Ghalibaf would be unable to attend the meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of BRICS member countries due to “certain unforeseen circumstances”, without elaborating on the reasons for his absence.

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The development comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia, with Iran engaged in a prolonged confrontation with Israel and the United States.

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In a statement, the embassy said Iran’s parliamentary delegation would participate in the forum and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to active engagement in BRICS at the highest levels.

The delegation would continue dialogue and consultations with representatives of other member countries to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in parliamentary relations, the statement said.

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The embassy also thanked the Indian government for its hospitality and arrangements for hosting the meeting, expressing hope that the forum would produce constructive outcomes to strengthen cooperation among member countries.

Iran’s decision to send a parliamentary delegation despite the Speaker’s absence signals that Tehran intends to maintain its engagement with the grouping and use the forum to sustain consultations with other member countries.

Ghalibaf’s absence comes at a time when the forum is expected to bring together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, including nations with differing positions on West Asian security.

While the regional conflict is not part of the formal agenda, it could feature in bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the October 26-27 meeting.

The forum will be hosted by India at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan under the theme “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the meeting and interact with visiting delegations. The deliberations will focus on institutional resilience, the human-centric use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, reform of global governance and sustainable development.

India will most likely seek a joint statement at the conclusion of the forum.

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