Iran’s Prez Raisi found dead at copter crash site

New Delhi, May 20

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest.

The crash comes as West Asia remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

Iran’s first Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber would serve as the acting President until elections are held. No immediate cause was given for the crash. The helicopter also carried the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, other officials and bodyguards. Condolences started pouring in from neighbors and allies after Iran confirmed there were no survivors from the crash.

PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.” He went on to describe the India-Iran relations and recollected the role of Raisi. “His contribution to strengthen India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran,” Modi’s post said.

A one-day state mourning will be observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi, the Union Home Ministry announced.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled Raisi’s death. /AP

