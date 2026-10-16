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Home / India / IRCTC-Quality Council of India join hands to strengthen food safety, hygiene at railway catering units

IRCTC-Quality Council of India join hands to strengthen food safety, hygiene at railway catering units

The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety, improve catering service quality and ensure greater accountability among vendors

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The audits will assess compliance with statutory regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and prescribed food safety and hygiene standards. Representative pic
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The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to strengthen food safety, hygiene and quality standards across catering units on trains and at railway stations through independent third-party audits.

Under the partnership, QCI will conduct unannounced quarterly and half-yearly inspections of IRCTC-managed mobile catering units on trains and static catering units at stations. The audits will assess compliance with statutory regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and prescribed food safety and hygiene standards.

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The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety, improve catering service quality and ensure greater accountability among vendors through a technology-driven monitoring mechanism.

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As part of the agreement, inspectors will use a mobile application equipped with geo-tagging, time-stamping and photographic evidence to ensure transparency and prevent manipulation of audit records. Audit reports will be submitted within 24 hours, enabling the identification of operational shortcomings and timely corrective action. The system will also track Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) against defaulting vendors.

The inspections will cover several aspects of catering operations, including food preparation and storage, staff hygiene and medical fitness, use of protective gear, pest control and temperature-controlled storage of meals. Auditors will also examine the segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian raw food items and adherence to prescribed sanitation protocols.

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The MoU was signed by Sudhir Warrier, General Manager (Quality and Projects), IRCTC, and Subroto Ghosh, Principal Advisor and Head of PPID, QCI.

Speaking on the partnership, representatives highlighted QCI’s unmatched credentials in executing complex, mega-scale public monitoring projects such as — Swachh Survekshan and Pan-India Milk & Food Survey for FSSAI—making them the ideal choice to spearhead this nationwide railway hospitality upgrade.

The agreement also provides an institutional framework for future collaboration between the two organisations in areas such as passenger satisfaction surveys, infrastructure audits and specialised staff training. This partnership marks a definitive shift toward a transparent, passenger-first future, ensuring every meal served on Indian Railways aligns with elite safety and health protocols.

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