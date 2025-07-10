‘Irresponsible, regrettable’: MEA on CM Mann’s comments criticising PM Modi’s visits

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday termed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s remarks criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits as “irresponsible and regrettable” and “disassociated” from the comments made by a “high state authority” that undermined India’s ties with friendly countries.

Advertisement

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to the comments made by CM Mann in Chandigarh today, saying, “We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India’s relations with friendly countries from the Global South”.

“These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority. The Government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India’s ties with friendly countries.”

Advertisement

CM Mann had criticised the Prime Minister’s just-concluded five-nation tour of Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia.

Mann, while addressing the media in Chandigarh, was asked about the Prime Minister when he said “the PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, ‘Magnesia’, ‘Galveaisa’, ‘Tarvesia.’”

Advertisement

“He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people but he visits countries where the population is 10,000, and he is getting the ‘highest awards’ there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB... What has he (Modi) gotten himself into”, Mann said.