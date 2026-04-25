Is BJP scared, asks AAP MLA after Gujarat unit’s Instagram ‘suspended’

The social media handle of AAP’s Gujarat unit on Instagram was suspended amid the ongoing local body elections in the state, with party leaders on Saturday alleging that the move reflected the BJP’s “fear” over the party’s rising support among voters.

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The development comes a day after seven AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, quit the organisation.

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In a joint press conference on Friday, Chadha announced that seven MPs, including himself, have quit the party and will join the BJP.

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AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said the party’s Gujarat unit had been receiving strong public support during the local body polls and questioned the timing of the suspension.

In a post on X, Jha said, “Is the BJP scared of AAP’s rising popularity in Gujarat? The Instagram account of AAP Gujarat, which has been garnering massive support amid local body elections, has been suspended. No one can stop the change.”

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AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhandha also raised the issue and alleged that the account was shut down.

“The fear of AAP in BJP is so intense that they want to silence even our voice. On the orders of the BJP government, the Instagram page of AAP Gujarat has been shut down,” Dhanda said.

He added that the party would continue its campaign in the state.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the allegations.