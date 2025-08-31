Is new normal to be defined by Chinese bullying, govt’s spinelessness: Congress

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Congress attacked the Centre on Sunday, asking whether the “new normal” is to be defined by Chinese bullying and the “government’s spinelessness”.

The Congress also asked whether the Modi government’s push for reconciliation with China is de facto legitimising its territorial aggression.

The Congress also said that the BJP owes answers to the nation on whether PM Modi raised imperative issues and whether he showed “red eyes” to China and said national interest and not photo-op diplomacy should govern the bilateral relationship.

In his meeting with President Xi on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Xi Jinping today must be evaluated in the following context - In June 2020, Chinese aggression in the Galway Valley cost 20 of our bravest of brave jawans to sacrifice their lives.

“Yet, rather than identify the Chinese aggression, on June 19, 2020, Prime Minister Modi gave an (infamous) clean chit to China.”

He said the Army chief has demanded a full restoration of the status quo on the border with China in Ladakh.

“Despite failing to achieve that, the Modi government has pushed forward on reconciliation with China, de facto legitimising their territorial aggression,” he said.

On July 4, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh spoke forcefully and candidly on China’s ‘jugalbandi’ with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, he said.

“Rather than respond to this unholy alliance, the Modi government has quietly accepted it as fait accompli and is now rewarding China with state visits,” Ramesh said on X.

China has announced a gigantic hydel project on the Yarlung Tsangpo that has very grave implications for the northeast, he said, adding that the “Modi government has not spoken a word on this issue”.

Ramesh claimed that uncontrolled “dumping” of imports from China continues to devastate India’s MSMEs.

“Unlike other countries, we have largely let the Chinese importers have free rein,” he said.

“Is the ‘new normal’ to be defined by Chinese aggression and bullying and our Government’s spinelessness?” Ramesh said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala dubbed PM Modi’s meeting with President Xi a mere “photo-op without substance or a strong foreign policy”.

Then, how can the relationship between India-China be based on “mutual trust, respect and sensitivity” as Modi says, he asked.

“What PM Modi forgot to state clearly that the relationship with China must be based upon equality, adherence to India’s territorial integrity & deterrence from using Pakistan as a Chinese proxy against India,” Surjewala said.

He asked whether PM Modi dared to tell the truth to China and President Xi.

Claiming that China continues to occupy over 1,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh, he asked, “Did PM Modi insist upon ‘Status quo ante as on April 2020’?” Despite disengagement headlines, China still holds ground in Depsang, Demchok and Hot Springs, he claimed, adding that the pre-April 2020 position has not been restored.

“Twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives in Galwan, yet Beijing remains indifferent and BJP Govt remains mute.

“Terror and Operation Sindoor: The April 2025 Pahalgam attack killed 26 civilians. In its aftermath, Pakistan’s counter actions relied on Chinese jets, missiles and even satellite intelligence. This fact was verified by our Generals,” Surjewala said.

“Did PM ask the reason for China meddling into Operation Sindoor to favour the Pakistanis or asked the Chinese to desist from it in the future?” he asked.

Speaking about Arunachal Pradesh and cartographic aggression, Surjewala said Beijing renamed 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh and built a 100-home village inside the disputed territory.

It is also constructing hundreds of dual-use border villages, he said, asking, “Did PM Modi ask President Xi the reasons for questioning or attempting to alter India’s territorial integrity or warn the Chinese against making such sinister attempts?” Talking about trade imbalance and token bans, the Congress leader said India’s trade deficit with China touched a record 99.2 billion USD in FY 2024-25.

“... Galwan, TikTok and other apps were banned in rounds, but experts called it symbolic and lacking transparency while dependence on Chinese imports deepened.

“Did PM Modi address the issue of trade imbalance with China and a timeline to reverse it?” Surjewala asked.

He also asked whether PM questioned China on the Brahmaputra river (Yarlung Tsangpo Dam) project and demanded requisite safeguards, assurance and cooperation.

On Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, Surjewala said only after a decade of blocking did China finally allow the UN to list him as a global terrorist. Similarly, China continues to “veto in the UN Security Council” multiple issues that India raises in connection with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“Did PM question President Xi on these imperative issues? Did PM Modi show “red eyes” to China “beyond the protocol” as he had promised? National Interest and not Photo-op diplomacy should govern our relationship. The BJP owes the nation answers,” the Congress leader said.

During their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Xi agreed to work towards a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” solution to the India-China border issue and pledged to expand trade and investment ties, recognising the role of the two economies to stabilise global trade.