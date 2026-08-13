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Home / India / Is this the way democracy works?: Kharge raises post-Haldwani rally ‘purification’ in Rajya Sabha

Is this the way democracy works?: Kharge raises post-Haldwani rally ‘purification’ in Rajya Sabha

Kharge seeks action under Untouchability Act; Nadda condemns incident, says BJP does not subscribe to such activities

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New Delhi, Updated At : 12:40 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 13, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI)
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Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that people associated with the BJP purified the stage at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand where he had made a speech.

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Kharge, who is also the Congress president, demanded that cases should be registered, under the Untouchability Act, against those who purified the stage in Haldwani, and they should be arrested and sent to jail.

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Kharge said this act was also condemned by Union Minister J P Nadda.

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The House also witnessed sloganeering by members from the Opposition as well as Treasury benches.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Nadda said BJP does not subscribe to such activities and the incident will be investigated.

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Earlier when the House met on the last day of the Monsoon Session, Kharge said he did not name any religion or section of society, yet people associated with the BJP carried out “purification” of the stage.

The Congress president said he had addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani. “I only spoke about the problems of the people,” he said.

He further said that the BJP people later performed a havan there and carried out the purification of the stage.

“Is this the way democracy works? How are you protecting the Constitution?,” Kharge asked.

He also said he does not intend to politicise the issue, but they have “insulted” him by purifying the stage.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan asked Nadda to respond to the matter raised by Kharge. Nadda said the matter will be investigated.

“This is a very sad incident, not just for the Congress but for all of us. The BJP does not subscribe to such activities. We will investigate it, and I condemn this incident,” he said.

Chairman Radhakrishnan too condemn the incident, and asked the government for investigation into the matter.

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