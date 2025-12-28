DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ‘Isolated criminal acts': Bangladesh rejects India's concerns over minority safety

‘Isolated criminal acts': Bangladesh rejects India's concerns over minority safety

'The unremitting hostilities against the minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists is a matter of grave concern,' India’s Ministry of External Affairs had said on Friday

article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 10:48 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists stage a protest over the alleged killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on December 26, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Dhaka on Sunday rejected concerns raised by India over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, calling it an “inaccurate, exaggerated, or motivated narrative” that does not reflect the facts.

Advertisement

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the “unremitting hostilities” against minorities in Bangladesh are a matter of “grave concern”. It demanded punishment for the perpetrators involved in the lynching of a Hindu youth in the Mymensingh area last week.

Advertisement

“The unremitting hostilities against the minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists is a matter of grave concern,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

Advertisement

Responding to Jaiswal’s remarks, Bangladesh foreign ministry’s spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam said, “The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated, or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh’s longstanding tradition of communal harmony.”

Alam claimed that there were “systematic attempts to portray the isolated incidents of criminal acts as systemic persecution of the Hindus and maliciously used to propagate anti-Bangladesh sentiments” in different parts of India.

Advertisement

“We observe a selective and unfair bias in certain quarters, where isolated incidents are amplified, misrepresented and propagated to incite common Indians against Bangladesh, its diplomatic missions and other establishments in India,” Alam said.

Alam said that the Indian spokesman’s comments “do not reflect the facts”.

Referring to the killing of Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, by a mob in Rajbari town on Wednesday night, Alam said Mondal was a listed criminal whose unfortunate death happened when he was committing extortion with his Muslim accomplice, who was later arrested.

“To portray this criminal act in the lens of minority treatment is not factual but misleading,” he added.

Bangladesh calls upon different quarters in India to refrain from spreading misleading narratives that undermine the spirit of good-neighbourly relations and mutual trust, he said.

On the other hand, Alam raised concern over alleged “incidents of brutal killings, mob violence, obstruction of elections, and disruption of religious events targeting Muslims, Christians, and other minority communities in India.”

“These incidents are viewed as hate crimes and targeted violence. We expect the concerned authorities in India to conduct impartial investigations into these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Dhaka believes that every country has the responsibility to protect its minority communities, ensure their safety and dignity, and uphold these obligations without discrimination, he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts