 Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

One-page letter is purportedly from a group called ‘Sir Allah Resistance’ and mentioned words like ‘Zionists’, ‘Palestine’ and ‘Gaza’

Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

Police and security officials near the Israel embassy after a low-intensity ‘blast’ was reported behind the premises in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, January 8

No fingerprints have been found on the threat letter that was recovered from the site of a low-intensity blast near the Israeli embassy here on December 26, Delhi Police sources said on Monday.

The blast took place in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 -- Nanda’s House—and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. It is behind the Israeli embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, running parallel to Prithviraj Road.

Police had found the threat letter, which was ‘abusive’ in nature and addressed to the Israeli ambassador.

The one-page letter was purportedly from a group called ‘Sir Allah Resistance’ and mentioned words like ‘Zionists’, ‘Palestine’ and ‘Gaza’.

Soon after the letter was recovered from the spot, it was sent to experts to check for fingerprints, the sources said.

“According to initial findings, no fingerprints have been found on the letter. It is likely that the suspect used gloves or planted the letter in such a way that no fingerprints were left,” a source said, adding that natural factors cannot be ruled out.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras to track the suspect’s route, but is yet to get a clear view, officials said.

The investigators believe that one of the suspects had come from Jamia Nagar in an auto rickshaw he hailed near the Jamia Milia Islamia metro station.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

4
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks governor for giving assent to 3 bills passed by state assembly in November

7
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

8
World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term as her Awami League wins two-thirds majority in polls

9
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

10
Bathinda

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes Gujarat's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in rape of Bilkis Bano, murder of her family

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Bench directs the convicts to surrender before the jail auth...

Maldivian envoy summoned amid India-Maldives diplomatic row

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...

Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard: Island nation’s leader says

Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; island nation’s leader says ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard

Google search for Lakshadweep reaches its peak in last 20 ye...

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur assembly election to Rupinder Singh Koonar of Congress

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Koonar bagged 94,95...


Cities

View All

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule at Mohali airport

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Delhi reports 24 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

AAP leaders file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city wakes up to cold morning with min temp at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Major setback for Improvement Trust

Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated