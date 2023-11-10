Israel-Hamas war, human rights on 2+2 agenda today

New Delhi, November 9
India and the US will hold their fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Friday with American officials stating that the New Delhi-Ottawa spat over the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader will not be a factor.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will hold the dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, said a statement.
The dialogue, aimed at containing China and developing alternatives to ease dependence on Beijing in frontier technologies, comes a week before US President Joe Biden is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
Biden is expected to be in New Delhi in January as PM Narendra Modi has extended invitations to the other three Quad members to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. — TNS
#Canada #Hamas #human rights #Israel #Sikhs #United States of America USA
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi-NCR sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain; court hearing on odd-even today
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air qua...
UK to add India to list of safe states, illegally entering Indian nationals can't seek asylum
All asylum claims from Indian nationals who arrive on small ...
3 killed, 6 injured as Innova hits multiple cars on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link
The Innova first hit a Mercedes Benz car about 100 metres be...
Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told
SC: Prioritise death, life term matters
Ethics panel wants TMC MP Mahua Moitra out from Lok Sabha
Preneet, 5 other MPs favour adoption of report | 4 Oppositio...