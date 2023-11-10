Israel-Hamas war, human rights on 2+2 agenda today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

India and the US will hold their fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Friday with American officials stating that the New Delhi-Ottawa spat over the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader will not be a factor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will hold the dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, said a statement.

The dialogue, aimed at containing China and developing alternatives to ease dependence on Beijing in frontier technologies, comes a week before US President Joe Biden is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Biden is expected to be in New Delhi in January as PM Narendra Modi has extended invitations to the other three Quad members to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. — TNS

