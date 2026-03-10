DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ISRO, AIIMS join hands for research in space medicine and human performance during missions

ISRO, AIIMS join hands for research in space medicine and human performance during missions

Reaffirm their commitment to advancing space medicine, fostering interdisciplinary research and building long-term institutional cooperation to support India’s human space flight programme initiatives

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:57 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan. PTI file
Advertisement

With its manned space missions at an advanced stage of development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has joined hands with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for collaboration in the field of space medicine and research.

Advertisement

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Dinesh Kumar Singh, Director, Human Spaceflight Centre and Dr Srinivas M, Director, AIIMS on March 10, which aims to promote joint research aligned with ISRO’s priority areas, with a shared objective of advancing human health, performance and safety during human space missions

Advertisement

Long duration Human Space Missions such as Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Crewed Missions to Moon offer unique medical challenges due to the extreme space environment and microgravity.

Advertisement

This co-operation is targeted to conduct ground / space-based studies to develop multidisciplinary space medicine expertise, medical devices, procedure and protocols to maintain human health and performance under extreme space environment as well as advance health care for the nation, according to a statement issued by ISRO.

Focused research and developments are planned in the fields of human physiology, behavioural health, immunology and gut Microbiome, biomedical, neuroscience and neurophysiology, nutrition and metabolic health, musculoskeletal atrophy and aging in microgravity, infectious diseases control and countermeasures for improving human health and performance in space environment.

Advertisement

Through this research collaboration, ISRO and AIIMS reaffirm their commitment to advancing space medicine, fostering interdisciplinary research and building long-term institutional cooperation to support India’s human space flight programme initiatives and it will also spur new innovations and create new opportunities for the scientific community in the country, ISRO said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts