Home / India / ISRO aims to commission third launch pad at Shriharikota in 4 years, says top scientist

ISRO aims to commission third launch pad at Shriharikota in 4 years, says top scientist

‘Third launch pad is required for next series of launch vehicles’

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 05:48 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this screengrab from a video posted on December 24, 2025, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA, on board its launch vehicle LVM3-M6, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. @isroofficial5866/Yt via PTI
ISRO is in the process of developing a third launch pad at the Shriharikota spaceport and is currently identifying the right vendors for it, a top scientist said.

Shriharikota complex, which covers an area of 175 sq km, is located about 135 km east of Chennai. It has been serving the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency for the launch of various satellites using different launch vehicles.

To move ahead with its plan of placing bigger satellites weighing over 12,000-14,000 kg in various orbits in space, ISRO requires bigger launch vehicles, Padmakumar ES, the Director and Distinguished Scientist of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shriharikota, said.

To serve this purpose, ISRO is planning a third launch pad, he said.

“We plan to develop, install and commission a third launch pad in four years. Activities are going on for that,” he told PTI in a recent interaction.

“We are starting the procurement phase and identifying the right vendors to deliver us the support that is needed for the mega project,” he said.

Responding to a query, Padmakumar said once the third launch pad comes into operation, it would be utilised for launching over 14,000 kg satellites that will be carried by Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV).

ISRO on December 24 successfully placed the US-based satellite, Bluebird Block-2, weighing about 6,000 kg, onboard a LVM3-M6 rocket into the Low Earth Orbit, making the space agency launch such a heavy satellite from Indian soil for the first time.

Padmakumar explained that the third launch pad is required for the next series of launch vehicles. “The third launch pad will be used for both crewed and uncrewed missions while the first and second launch pads are used for PSLVs and GSLV missions,” he said.

To a query about the ISRO launch complex currently under construction in Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district, he said the facility would be used to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs), which can place satellites into the Low Earth Orbit.

“These satellites may weigh about 500 kg and can be placed in LEO. For such missions, we will be using that (Kulasekarapattinam) facility,” he said.

The ISRO currently uses three launch vehicles—the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) or as previously called, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III.

According to ISRO, the spaceport was renamed as Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) on September 5, 2002 in fond memory of former Chairman of ISRO, Professor Satish Dhawan.

The spaceport started its operation in October 1971 with the launch of the sounding rocket ‘Rohini-125’. Since then, the facilities here have been gradually expanded to meet the growing needs of the space agency.

