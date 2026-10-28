ISRO schedules launch of 3rd indigenous navigation satellite on October 30

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch a navigation satellite, the NVS-03 aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) on October 30.

Its placement in orbit will increase the number of operational satellites in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), meeting the minimum threshold required to resume the standalone regional positioning and timing services after some earlier systems ended their operational life and another satellite was lost due to a technical malfunction.

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Christened the GSLV - F18 / NVS-03 Mission, it will be the GSLV’s 20th flight and will be launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on the eastern coast at 11:51 PM, the space agency said on Wednesday.

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The GSLV - F18 will place the NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, with a Perigee of 170 km and Apogee of 37,023 km. The final geostationary orbit of the satellite, weighing approximately 2,250 kg, will be around 37,000 km above Earth.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in the Next Generation Navigation Satellite System envisaged for providing continuity of navigation services for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) series.

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The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock, along with procured atomic clocks. It also includes L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals, used for navigation, with coverage over the Indian land mass and a region extending 1,500 km around the Indian geopolitical boundary.

IRSO had successfully launched NVS – 01, the first in the second generation navigational satellites in May 2023. It was followed by the NVS – 02 in January 2025. While the launch and injection of the satellite into its initial orbit was a success, the NVS developed a fuel malfunction because of which it could not be moved into its final geosynchronous place, though the spacecraft continues to be in orbit.

A failure analysis committee headed by former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar concluded that the prime reason for flight failure was due to the ignition signal not reaching the pyro-technical valve of the oxidizer line for the main engine, meant for orbit raising manoeuvres.

The committee concluded that the most likely cause was the disengagement of a contact in both the main and redundant valves of the fuel connectors. Similar deficiencies were identified and fixed prior to the launch of CMS – 03, India's heaviest indigenously built communication satellite that was launched by ISRO in November 2025, validating the newly built fixes with a more redundant system.

For the launch of NVS-03 Mission, ISRO, taking into accounts the analysis of the NVS – 02 failure and subsequent mitigation strategies, has reportedly tweaked some of its launch procedures.