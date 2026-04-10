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Home / India / ISRO successfully conducts second integrated air-drop test for Gaganyaan mission

ISRO successfully conducts second integrated air-drop test for Gaganyaan mission

The test is essential to ensure safe recovery of the crew module during re-entry and landing

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:31 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on April 10, 2026, an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter carries out the second integrated air-drop test of the Gaganyaan crew module during a joint trial with ISRO. Photo: @IAF_MCC/X via PTI
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Space agency ISRO has successfully conducted the second integrated air drop test (IADT-02) for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission at the space station in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

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The system is essential to ensure a safe recovery of the crew module—the capsule in which astronauts sit during a human flight—during re-entry and landing.

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Union minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully conducting the test.

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“Congratulations #ISRO for the successful accomplishment of Second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for #Gaganyaan, India’s first Human Space flight scheduled next year. The second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) was successfully conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Station Sriharikota,” Singh said in a post on X.

The IADT-02 follows the successful completion of the first IADT, which took place on August 24, 2025, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

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Air drop tests recreate the last leg of a spacecraft’s return to Earth. An aircraft or helicopter drops the spacecraft from a height to test various systems under different scenarios.

These are the deployment of the parachute system in case the mission is aborted mid-flight, system performance when one parachute fails to open and the spacecraft’s orientation and safety during splashdown etc.

In the IADT-02 test, a simulated crew module, weighing about 5.7 tonnes, was lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to an altitude of about three kilometres and released over a designated drop zone in the sea, near the Sriharikota coast.

In a statement, the ISRO said, “Ten parachutes of four types were deployed in a precise sequence during the descent of the crew module, gradually reducing the velocity for safe touchdown. Subsequently, the simulated crew module was successfully recovered in coordination with the Indian Navy.”

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